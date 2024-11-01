Stephentown Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The October 21st Stephentown Board meeting was brief but busy. After the audit of claims and the regular board minutes were approved, the minutes from the October 14th special board meeting, along with the tentative budget workshop meeting minutes, were also approved.

According to Supervisor Roder, the budget only required a few revisions. He stated that the pay component in the budget was increased to approximately 4% to be more competitive while the percentage increase will be 3%. Copies of the tentative and preliminary budget are available on the town website.

The transfer station reported that August was an extremely profitable month with over $18K in bags, stickers, C&D& Metal, tires, and electric items. September brought in over $9K. There will be an increase of $1,896 for the town with state/county fees.