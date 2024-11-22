Stephentown Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The November 18th meeting of the Stephentown Board was lengthy and included a great deal of information that will benefit residents.

After the audit of claims and approval of the minutes from the October 21st meeting and November 4th public hearing for the 2025 preliminary budget, the transfer station reported a busy month, depositing $9,361. A new bin for electronics is being investigated but has to meet state specifications. More information will be shared at a future board meeting.

The fire department reported 16 calls for the month, bringing their total to 295 for the year. Members of the highway department have also been CPR certified. The department is also preparing for its blood drive on December 17th. There will be a slight change in the parade route this year for the November 30th holiday parade. It will proceed from Veterans Park after the 5 pm tree lighting, go over Route 43 to Grange Hall Road, and end at the fire hall. The hope is to have an excellent community event after the parade with refreshments and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.