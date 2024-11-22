at the Louis Miller Museum

This November 30th, the Louis Miller Museum invites the community to celebrate Small Business Saturday with a special event from 10 am to 4 pm. This day highlights the importance of supporting local businesses and features a unique opportunity to shop from three local vendors in addition to the museum’s own gift shop offerings.

Shoppers can explore a variety of handmade goods, artisanal products, and exclusive items from local artisans. This event not only promotes small businesses but also encourages community members to discover the treasures available right in their own backyard.