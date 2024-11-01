The Town of Sand Lake is embarking on its most ambitious park enhancement initiative to date, the Sand Lake Improved Parks Project (SLIPP). This project, a collaboration between the town, Averill Park Youth Soccer, Assemblyman Scott Bendett’s office, and the generous donation of land from Rensselaer Land Trust, will significantly enhance recreational amenities for the community.

SLIPP will introduce seven new soccer fields, a concession stand, and a dog park at the existing Walking Trails Park. These new facilities will provide Averill Park Youth Soccer with dedicated fields, supporting the program’s growth and success. Additionally, the project will transform donated land from the Rensselaer Land Trust into a community forest, complete with walking and hiking trails, offering residents new opportunities to explore the natural landscape.