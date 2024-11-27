Rensselaer County Youth, Join the 4-H Club!

Rensselaer County 4-H is excited to be recruiting for a new 4-H club! We have an experienced 4-H leader starting a new 4-H club that will meet at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Rensselaer County Office in East Greenbush; this opportunity is for youth ages 5 to 18. Projects will include animal science with a focus on equine, environmental and earth sciences, healthy lifestyles, citizenship and civic education, consumer and family sciences, plant science, as well as many other topics. The new 4-H club will have its first meeting on Monday, December 9th, at 6 pm at the CCE office at 99 Troy Road, Suite 203 in East Greenbush. There will be pizza, a hands-on project that youth can take home, and the opportunity to learn about 4-H. This opportunity is open to our current 4-H members looking for a club and new members, so do not wait to register.