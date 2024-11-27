Petersburgh Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The Petersburgh Town Board met on November 18th and discussed a wide range of topics, from the budget to the Christmas Toy Drive.

The department reports were presented after the meeting minutes were approved for October 21st, 28th, and November 6th. The highway department reported that the town trucks are “all set for winter” and that grading roads are close to completion. Some of the hydrants, which date back to the 1960s, that were going to be refurbished need to be replaced because the parts are no longer made. The water district reported that there have been “no yield issues” during the drought. The annual Rensselaer County Department of Health inspection found no critical violations. Testing for coliform and PFOA was