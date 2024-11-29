Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Troy Police Department Press Release On October 20th, Troy Police Officers responded to the area of the Burden Pond Preserve near Campbell Avenue after receiving a report from a citizen who located a human skeleton. Through investigation, confirmed via dental records and DNA comparison, these remains have been identified as Amanda King. Our work continues […]
The Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department is once again partnering with the Stephentown Senior Citizens, the Town of Stephentown, and the Stephentown Veterans to sponsor a Lighted Parade and tree lighting on Saturday, November 30th. This year the tree lighting at the Veterans Park will kick off the parade – the tree lighting will be held prior to the […]
Submitted by BCS Communications November 22nd marked Mrs. Tracy Kent's last day at the Berlin Central School District. At the end of the school day, Mrs. Kent took a final walk through the elementary school halls where she served as principal for ten years.
Submitted by Hoosick Falls Central School Communications The HFCS Middle School recently held a food drive and collected 680 items for the HACA food pantry for holiday food distributions in the community. Pictured with their teacher, Mrs. Antolick, are 5th and 6th grade members of the Middle School Student Council: Kendall Bettis, Allison Bushey, Jonny Mulligan, Nora Foy, Avery Sinsabaugh, […]
Sent to us from the BCS Communications Dept. Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado visited the Berlin Central School District on Friday, November 15th, and took a tour of the Berlin Middle High School led by student council members. The students – Haylee Jones, Madison Bell, Alexis Rifenburg, and Lillian Gardell – showed the lieutenant governor and several […]