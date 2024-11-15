New Help Available for Families & Friends of Those Addicted to Narcotics

Pathway of Peace, A NarAnon Family Group, will start up on Sunday, November 17th, at 6 pm as a new local resource for those affected by someone else’s addiction to narcotics. The NarAnon Family Groups are a world-wide fellowship offering help by sharing the experiences, strengths, and hope of those who come together in ongoing weekly meetings. The new group will be the first and currently only NarAnon Meeting in all four of Rensselaer, Columbia, Berkshire, and Bennington Counties.