Sent to us from the BCS Communications Dept.

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado visited the Berlin Central School District on Friday, November 15th, and took a tour of the Berlin Middle High School led by student council members. The students – Haylee Jones, Madison Bell, Alexis Rifenburg, and Lillian Gardell – showed the lieutenant governor and several of his staff several notable features, such as the Aquatics Lab. The Berlin Elementary School Ambassador program, comprising 15 students from grades 3–5, joined the tour and explored their future school. The tour ended in Mr. Nate Ellis’ classroom, where a question-and-answer session with the BHS student council took place. There were valuable exchanges on topics such as foundation aid calculations, student financial aid, and public service versus politics.