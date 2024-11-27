Joseph S. Trembley – Obituary

Joseph Stanley Trembley passed away on November 21, 2024, surrounded by his family. Born on January 13, 1945 to Grant Wright Trembley and Mary Jane (Boyd) Trembley in Arlington, KS, and held lifelong bonds with his siblings, Sarah Trembley Evans and Steve Trembley. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 51 years, Jean Marie (Hewson) Trembley, his four children Peter Trembley (Nicole), Amy Trembley-Prevost (Aaron Prevost), Matthew Trembley (Robin Trembley), Andrew Trembley (Alyssa Stryker), and seven adored grandchildren.

Joe (Stan) grew up on his parents’ farm in Arlington, Kansas and maintained deep ties to his family and community his entire life. He was an Eagle Scout and received the God and Country award. At Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Joe (Stan) later went to Duke University where he achieved his qualifications as a physical therapist. He served as a physical therapist in the Army and provided treatment to Vietnam veterans. Joe (Stan) loved to explore. He traveled around the world in his time on this planet. In 1972, while working as a physical therapist in Roanoke,Virginia, Joe met and married the love of his life, Jean Marie Hewson. Joe and Jean married and moved to Arlington, where they raised their four children. Joe was active in his community, and stewarded Citizens State Bank of Arlington for over 20 years and became its eventual owner. In 1997, Joe and Jean moved to Hoosick Falls, NY, where they spent 18 years active in Immaculate Conception Church and enjoying their extended family. Joe will live on in the loving memories of his family and friends, and in the legacy of his kind soul. Joe spent his last 10 years in Kansas City among family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.