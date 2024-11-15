Hart Cluett Museum and Van Rensselaer Garden Club

The Hart Cluett Museum (HCM) and the Van Rensselaer Garden Club welcome you to the 68th Annual Holiday Greens Show, December 5th – 8th, open 12 – 5 pm daily. This year’s theme is "Deck the Halls with Music” with holiday music showcased in each room. The Annual Holiday Greens Show is a Troy holiday tradition that transforms 13 rooms of the 1827 Federal-Style Hart-Cluett House into a unique showcase. Members of the Van Rensselaer Garden Club incorporate fresh seasonal greens, trees, flowers, and other natural material to create expressive history-inspired displays related to the musical theme.