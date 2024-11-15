The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Holiday Greens Show

By

Hart Cluett Museum and Van Rensselaer Garden Club

The Hart Cluett Museum (HCM) and the Van Rensselaer Garden Club welcome you to the 68th Annual Holiday Greens Show, December 5th – 8th, open 12 – 5 pm daily. This year’s theme is "Deck the Halls with Music” with holiday music showcased in each room. The Annual Holiday Greens Show is a Troy holiday tradition that transforms 13 rooms of the 1827 Federal-Style Hart-Cluett House into a unique showcase. Members of the Van Rensselaer Garden Club incorporate fresh seasonal greens, trees, flowers, and other natural material to create expressive history-inspired displays related to the musical theme.

You must be logged in to view this article.