HFCS Philip Leonard Chapter of the National Honor Society

Submitted by the Hoosick Falls Communications Department

The Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS) National Honor Society (NHS), recently held its annual Induction Ceremony. Sixteen new members were inducted, bringing the total student membership to thirty-five. The NHS is open to students in grades 11–12 who meet specific eligibility requirements set by their school’s chapter. Students must have a certain GPA, must complete an interview process, and are evaluated based on their commitment and demonstration of the Four Pillars: Scholarship, Service, Leadership, and Character.

HFCS’s NHS Chapter is known as the Philip Leonard Chapter. As many in the community are aware, Mr. Leonard recently passed away. He is known within the halls of HFCS as “the man who built the school.” His investment in the school and community of Hoosick Falls is the perfect example of what it means to uphold the Four Pillars of the NHS, as he was a true champion in the community.