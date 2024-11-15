Help HACA Food Pantry Feed Our Neighbors in Need

During a holiday season marked by sharing meals with family and friends, the HACA Food Pantry aims to ensure that no family goes to bed hungry. To help feed our families this holiday season, watch for our “Sharing – Giving – Serving” campaign.

With the holidays approaching, the food pantry is experiencing a record number of visitors as inflation is causing the prices of food to spike. Join us in our mission to fight food insecurity so everyone can have a delicious holiday meal.