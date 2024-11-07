Girls Varsity Field Hockey Team Is Undefeated

Submitted by the Hoosick Falls Central School Communications Department

The HFCS Varsity Girls Field Hockey team has been having a great season thus far (18-0) and just won the Section II Class C Championship game (4-0) against Johnstown this past Saturday, November 2nd. This is their 4th year winning the Sectional Championship. Their next game is this coming Saturday, November 9th, at 1 pm, against Whitney Point (at Whitney Point) for the Regional Championship. Players pictured are as follows (in no particular order):