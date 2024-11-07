The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Girls Varsity Field Hockey Team Is Undefeated

By

Submitted by the Hoosick Falls Central School Communications Department
The HFCS Varsity Girls Field Hockey team has been having a great season thus far (18-0) and just won the Section II Class C Championship game (4-0) against Johnstown this past Saturday, November 2nd. This is their 4th year winning the Sectional Championship. Their next game is this coming Saturday, November 9th, at 1 pm, against Whitney Point (at Whitney Point) for the Regional Championship. Players pictured are as follows (in no particular order):

You must be logged in to view this article.