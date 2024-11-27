Bruce A. Hewitt – Obituary

BERLIN, NY – Bruce A. Hewitt, a life-long resident of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2024 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. He was 83 years of age.

Bruce was born in Troy, NY to Erskine and Gladys (Jones) Hewitt. His formative years were spent in Berlin where he received his education. Bruce was a graduate of Berlin High School, Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY where he majored in business and Albany State Teacher’s College where he earned his degree in teacher education. Soon after graduation Bruce garnered employment, as a teacher, with the Hudson City School District where, for 36 years, he taught business classes. Bruce also served as Class Advisor for several senior classes. Bruce worked with the NYS Regents Department checking Regents Exams as well as formulating questions for the NYS Business Regents Exams.

In 1974 Bruce was elected to the Berlin Free Town Library Board and served as President and Vice President as well as several other positions. He retired from the Library Board in 2006 and was named Trustee Emeritus.

Bruce served proudly on the Berlin 4th of July Parade Committee for more than 20 years and volunteered time each year to help organize and coordinate the annual parade. He was honored to be named the Grand Marshal of the Parade this past year.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was pre-deceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Betty Hewitt. He is survived by his nephews and their wives, Todd and Sheila Hewitt and Tad and Lynne Hewitt; his grand-niece and her husband, Megan and Tyler Greene and his great- grand-nieces, Remington and Rowan Greene.

A graveside service will be held at Berlin Community Cemetery on Route 22 in Berlin, NY on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 pm. All are invited to attend.

In lieu of customary remembrances, donations to the Berlin Free Town Library, P.O. Box 6, Berlin, NY 12022 in memory of Bruce A. Hewitt would be appreciated.

Arrangements are by Thomas M. barber Funeral Home in Petersburgh, NY www.parkerbrosmemorial.com