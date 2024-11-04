The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Rensselaer County 4-H program will hold a Winter Fair on Friday, November 22nd at the Tamarac Elementary School cafeteria from 6:30 to 8 pm. The 4-H Winter Fair will be hosted by the Clover Kids & Critters 4-H Club, and has transitioned to an open house format and all youth are welcome to attend. There will be a community service project, a place to drop off canned goods for the local food pantry, and projects for youth to make and then enter in the Winter Fair.
