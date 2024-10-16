It’s tea time! Ladies, it's time again for the annual Victorian Tea at the Cambridge Historical Society & Museum at 12 Broad Street in Cambridge on Sunday, October 20th at 2 pm. Included in the afternoon tea are delicious savories and sweets, endless tea, and a "Stylish Times" fashion show presented by the well-known Phyllis Chapman of Vintage Visitors. For over 20 years Phyllis has presented live historic fashion shows drawing from her large collection of hand-made, period correct reproduction clothing worn by live models.