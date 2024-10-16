Student Honor

Cambridge Student Adela Gonzalez Eastman Accepted to Bard Academy at Simon's Rock

It's not every day that high school students break with tradition to attend a school that prepares them to enter college after the 10th grade, but for this Cambridge student, that's exactly the case. This year, Adela Gonzalez Eastman joined the Fall 2024 class at Bard Academy at Simon's Rock, the nation's first two-year high school for boarding and day students.

Gonzalez Eastman's academic and personal achievements stood out