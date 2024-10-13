State Lines Police Chase

Submitted by Sgt. John Hudson Jr.

On Saturday, October 5th, Hoosick Falls Police arrested Lecia Edghill, 44, of Hoosick Falls. Charges stem from an incident that occurred on September 5th during the early morning hours. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle Edghill was operating and she failed to comply with the lawful traffic stop. She continued to drive erratically and at high speeds for several miles before entering the State of Vermont. During the pursuit, HFPD contacted the Bennington Police Department and at the state border, they took over the pursuit. Eventually Edghill was taken into custody by the BPD and was remanded to Vermont Correctional Facility.