Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by Sgt. John Hudson Jr. On Saturday, October 5th, Hoosick Falls Police arrested Lecia Edghill, 44, of Hoosick Falls. Charges stem from an incident that occurred on September 5th during the early morning hours. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle Edghill was operating and she failed to comply with the […]
Jerred James Mooney, 47, passed away unexpectedly on September 25th, 2024 in Saint Petersburg, FL. Jerred was born on October 14th, 1976 in Bennington, VT, grew up in both Petersburgh and Hoosick Falls, NY, and graduated from Hoosick Falls Central School in 1994. He spent a great deal of his adult life in Sarasota, FL. Jerred […]
Submitted by BCSD Communications Thank you to the Class of 2025 and class advisors, Ms. Karen Day and Mrs. Karyn Healy, for hosting a wonderful Berlin Middle High School Fall Fest last Saturday. The event drew a great community turnout, featured fun activities, club and class fundraisers, and local vendors that made the beautiful fall […]
Berlin-New Lebanon Soccer Berlin and New Lebanon soccer alumni are having a game on Friday, October 11th, at 5:30 pm at the New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School. A $20 suggested donation benefits New Lebanon Travel Club. Arrive at 4 pm to see NL faculty and staff play against each other before the alumni game. Food […]
Submitted by HFCS Communications Special Olympics New York has announced that Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS) is 1 of 13 New York schools receiving National Banner Recognition for their Special Olympics Unified Champion School® programming. This distinguished status is a result of HFCS meeting 10 national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy, […]