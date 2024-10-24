Newly Purchased Community Center Opens with Record Attendance

Town of New Lebanon Press Release

Within 48 hours of its purchase, New Lebanon’s new Community Center entertained almost 200 community members at two different events – a record attendance for any new establishment in New Lebanon in recent years. The final steps of the purchase of this former firehouse, belonging to the Lebanon Valley Protective Association (LVPA), were made by the New Lebanon Town Board on Thursday, October 17th at a special meeting where Ed Godfroy, LVPA President, signed the contract. “I am so excited for the opportunity to utilize the Community Center on a full-time basis. A huge thank you to the LVPA for allowing us to run a trial Community Center for three days a week for the past year,” said New Lebanon Town Supervisor Tistrya Houghtling.