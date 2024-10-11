National Grid Crews Headed to Florida

National Grid News Release

National Grid’s operations specialists will continue to support storm restoration efforts in the southeast by heading to Florida to assist in preparation for Hurricane Milton, which is expected to make landfall this week. Since September 28th, about 160 National Grid Upstate New York employees have been supporting restoration efforts after Hurricane Helene brought extensive damage in West Virginia, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. With that work wrapping up, all crews will head to Florida to support Duke Energy.