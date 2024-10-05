Letter to the Editor

The Dunn Landfill has existed for almost 10 years next to the 1,000 student public school—what gives?

by Robert Welton, Rensselaer Environmental Coalition

Environmental injustice is alive and well in Rensselaer, NY. The city is a disadvantaged community based on the income levels of the residents.

The Dunn Construction and Demolition Landfill, owned and operated by the multi-billion dollar corporation Waste Connections takes debris from seven states with up to 100 trucks coming through the residential areas of the city on their way to dumping their debris in the landfill, which is only 200 feet from the school