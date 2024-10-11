Karen Cottrell Todd – Obituary

On Sept. 27, 2024, Karen Cottrell Todd died in San Antonio, TX of glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. She was 68 years old.

Karen is survived by her son, George Todd, Jr. of Dayton, OH; her sisters, Jean Cottrell Starr of Cambridge, NY and Susan Cottrell Bond of Mandeville, LA; and her brothers, William James Cottrell, Harold Cottrell, Jr., Robert Cottrell, and Richard Cottrell of Hoosick Falls, NY. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Todd.

Karen was born on Nov. 13, 1955 in Bennington, VT. She graduated from Hoosick Falls High School in 1973. After serving in the United States Air Force, she went on to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio, where she graduated with a B.A. in Education.

Karen married George Todd in 1978. They met while serving in the Air Force at RAF Wethersfield in England. They welcomed their son George Jr. in 1981.

Karen taught in San Antonio for 16 years at Rainbow Hills Baptist School, where she also coached women’s basketball, and 25 years at Northwest Hills Christian School. Her hobbies included piano, golf, reading (especially history), and photography (especially of cows and children). She enjoyed traveling with her sisters throughout New England and spending time with friends in San Antonio.

A memorial service was held at The Hills Church in San Antonio and a burial service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.