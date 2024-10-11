Jerred J. Mooney – Obituary

Jerred James Mooney, 47, passed away unexpectedly on September 25th, 2024 in Saint Petersburg, FL. Jerred was born on October 14th, 1976 in Bennington, VT, grew up in both Petersburgh and Hoosick Falls, NY, and graduated from Hoosick Falls Central School in 1994. He spent a great deal of his adult life in Sarasota, FL. Jerred is predeceased by his father, Gene A. Mooney. He leaves behind his mother, Melodie Rose Mooney, and his sister, Billie Jo Perretta (Mooney).

Jerred struggled with MS for many years, which slowly took away his mobility. In his youth, Jerred loved tinkering with old vehicles and being a good old fashioned country boy. He loved his dog Rocky and had a passion for animals, especially dogs.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for Jerred on Saturday, November, 2nd at the Petersburgh Independent Church, 12 Head of Lane Road Petersburg, NY 12138 at 11 am with a potluck reception in the church hall to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter in memory of Jerred.