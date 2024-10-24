Immaculate Conception Church

November 3rd marks the long-awaited official reopening of lmmaculate Conception Church of Hoosick Falls. Built in the 1870s, the structure was undergoing age-related repairs when 2017 torrential rains flooded the building, causing further damage and extended closure. Until the needs of the upstairs worship space could be met, services were held at St. Mary's School, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, the First United Presbyterian Church, and ultimately downstairs in the church basement. These accommodations remain greatly appreciated by our parish community. Through the Grace of God, numerous donors, various professionals, and many volunteers, Christmas Mass 2023 brought a return upstairs. This year, recent installation of new windows on both sides of the altar presents a suitable time for formal celebration.