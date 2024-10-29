Hoosick Falls — Francis E. LeBarron, 75, passed away on Friday, October 25th at his residence on Bovie Hill Road. He resided there with his loving wife Antoinette (Toni Baker) LeBarron.

Francis was born on July 2, 1949, in Troy, NY, son of William and Bertha (Boesse) LeBarron. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving from 1968–1971. Francis was employed at Johnson Control in Bennington, VT and at Elhannon Landscaping in Hoosick, NY. He enjoyed coin collecting, gardening, horseshoes, bowling, fishing and getting together with friends and family for weekly dominoes games.

Survivors other than his wife Toni include their daughters Shannon Ann (Dean) Foster, Lisa Marie Bourn, grandchildren Colton, Kaylin, Kinley Foster and Rodrick Bourn. Francis also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Francis was predeceased by a sister Patricia Wilder.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Rensselaer Community Hospice through the funeral home.