Edward (Ted) Post (96) passed away on October 10th, 2024 after a short illness. Born on July 24, 1928, he was the son of Sterling Post and Alberta (Greenaway) Post. He married Ann (Fleming) Post and they were happily married until her passing some years ago.

He served in the Coast Guard and often spoke of those adventures in his later years. He lived in Hoosick Falls throughout much of his life, and worked at Wood Flong/Lydall until his retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman and passed on his love of the outdoors to many of his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children Rodd (and spouse Pat), Sharon (and husband David Fleming), and Timothy Post; his grandchildren Jeff Post, Michelle Hamill, Matt Fleming, Jason Fleming, Molly Fleming, Nathaniel Post, and Brittani Delurey; and his great grandson Theodore Delurey.

There will be a private family service on October 17th at 11:00 am at the cemetery to honor his passing. In his honor, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad; such donations can be sent to the Mahar Funeral Home.