Dawn M. Meyers, 83, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, October 21, 2024, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC). She resided with her husband of 63 years, Gustave (Gus) E. Meyers III, on Kelyer Avenue at Babcock Lake (Grafton, NY).

Dawn was born on January 23,1941, in Bridgeport, CT, the daughter of James W. and Catherine (Youd) Livingstone. She was the oldest of five children. Dawn married the love of her life, Gustave (known to her as Buddy), on September 2,1961. Gus and Dawn had three children and resided in Stratford, CT, for 34 years prior to making Grafton their permanent home. While in Stratford, Dawn was a nurse, working at both Bridgeport Hospital and 3030 Park Nursing Home in Bridgeport, CT. Dawn loved caring for her family and home. She was an avid reader, cook, gardener, and news aficionado, and spent her life helping others, particularly her family.

In addition to her husband Gus, survivors include their: Son, Gustave Meyers IV (Milford, CT); daughter, Margaret M. Kim (Oakland, CA); sister, Kathleen Suthann (North Lauderdale, FL); and brothers, James F. Livingstone (Grafton, NY) and Thomas Y. Livingstone (Live Oak, FL). In addition, Dawn has seven wonderful grandchildren and eight beautiful nieces. She was predeceased by her dear son, John Thomas Meyers, and her brother, John R. Livingstone.

A Christian Burial Mass will be offered on Tuesday, October 29, at 12:00 pm, at the Immaculate Conception Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Relatives and friends may call at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY, on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:30 am. Refreshments will be served after Mass. The Meyers and Kim families would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the medical staff at SVMC for the excellent and kind care that they provided to Dawn and her family.

The burial will be on Wednesday, October 30, at 1:00 pm at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Stratford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to SVMC through the funeral home.