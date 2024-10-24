The Berlin MHS Clay Target Team shot their final week (Week 5) scores of the fall season on Sunday, October 20th. Two of our team got perfect scores of 25 on their first rounds. Landon Demers received a 25 on his first round and a 20 on his second for a weekly score of 45. Kyle Collen received a 25 on his first round and a 24 on his second round for a weekly score of 49. In all, we had five of our seven team members receive weekly scores in the forties. Our two new members, Lucas Demers and Grant Kernes, did a fantastic job by turning in weekly scores of 38 with each having one score in the twenties. We should be finishing the season in first place in our conference. They had a wonderful season.