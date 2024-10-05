Petersburgh – Charles Butler Bentley, Jr. passed away peacefully at home September 27, 2024 with his caretaker Louise Harrison by his side. CB fought a courageous battle with diabetes for several years.

Charles (CB, Chuck) was a lifelong resident of Petersburgh, the son of Charles B. Bentley, Sr. and Patricia Meagher Bentley. He was a fourth generation Petersburgh Bentley, born in Troy, NY, January 9, 1956. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Berlin Central High School, class of 1974, and then attended HVCC.

He owned and operated a garage on Rt. 22 for several years, followed by a job with the NY State Highway Dept. He was also an assistant for Ray Mattat delivering mail, and later delivered the PennySaver newspaper. For several years he worked for Northeast Auto Exchange in Clifton Park, and he also taught Hunter Safety courses in the area.

He was most known as a local historian and a vault of information on many subjects, always willing to talk and share stories, often at his favorite local haunt, Stewart’s in Berlin. He was also devoted to his many German Shepherd dogs over his lifetime; he had a special connection to animals.

Charles was predeceased by his grandparents, parents, and brother Christopher. He is survived by his sister, Colleen Bartlett ( Landy) of Dorset, VT, one niece and nephew, several cousins, the Michael Harrison ( Louise) family, and his canine companion Buster Harrison.

Friends and family may call Sunday, October 6, from 1 to 2:30 pm at Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh, NY. Immediately following there will be a reception at the Methodist Church, Head of the Lane, Petersburgh. Memorial contributions may be made to Petersburgh Rescue Ambulance Squad, PO Box 164, Petersburgh, NY 12138.

Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.