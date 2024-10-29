BURN BAN DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY

The entire state is at high risk, please everyone be careful.

AN ORDER AND DECLARATION OF A BURN BAN FOR THE TOWN OF NEW LEBANON UNDER A LOCAL DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY – EMERGENCY ORDER NO. 2024-01

WHEREAS, the Supervisor of the Town of New Lebanon does hereby find that current conditions within the Town, due to severe drought and excessive wind, create a public safety hazard that would be worsened by outdoor burning; and

WHEREAS, the Town Supervisor of the Town of New Lebanon has declared a State of Emergency effective October 29, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.; and

WHEREAS, she now declares that a state of emergency exists throughout the Town of New Lebanon and that such conditions pose an imminent threat to the health and welfare of Town of New Lebanon citizens and their property; and

WHEREAS, the Executive Order, in accordance with Section 24 of the New York State Executive Law, authorizes political subdivisions to take whatever prudent action that is necessary to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community; and

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS ORDERED that outdoor burning including the burning of leaves, grass, brush, or any other open fires, is prohibited in all jurisdictions within the Town of New Lebanon.

BE IT FURTHER ORDERED, that the purpose of this order is the mitigation of the public safety hazard posed by wildfires during the current dry weather conditions, accordingly, this order shall expire five (5) days from the date of this Order and Declaration unless subsequently extended, amended, or repealed, by Order of the Supervisor.

Done and Ordered this 29th day of October, 2024.

Tistrya Houghtling, Town Supervisor