Submitted by Hoosick Falls Central School Communications

Early this month, Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS) elementary students, grades UPK – 4, participated in a fun competition organized by the FarmOn! Foundation. Every year, schools in New York are invited to host a Big Apple Crunch Event and to post their event pictures and videos on social media, to be entered into a competition to win a $1,000 Victory Garden from the FarmOn! Foundation. HFCS embraces farm to school practices where and when possible, and their cafeteria purchases all of their apples locally from Perry’s Orchard in Eagle Bridge. Perry’s is owned and operated by Jim and Anita Perry, and was founded in the 1970s. They have approximately 800 apple trees planted on their 5-acre orchard, and feature 10 NY apple varieties. On October 10th, the HFCS PTA handed out apples to everyone in the elementary school, and the students and staff gathered in groups to take the ‘big crunch’ together. Throughout the months of September and October, students enjoyed many apple-themed crafts, learning activities, field trips, and more. This was a fun and healthy way to celebrate fall in upstate NY, and HFCS is hopeful that they will be awarded the funding so they can get gardening.