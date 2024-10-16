Alan W. Neaton – Obituary

Petersburgh – Alan Wells Neaton, 77, of Petersburgh, NY, passed away on October 10, 2024. A Petersburgh native, he was the son of Thomas Victor “Vic” and Pamelia Wells Neaton. He was the brother to Pamelia Neaton Eggsware (Francis), Priscilla Neaton Dunlop (Alonzo), and Terry Neaton (Becky). He was predeceased by siblings Thomas V. Jr “Wick”, Joanne Neaton Sherman, and Leah Joyce “Joy” Neaton Griswold (Bob). He is survived by his daughter Heather Neaton Eisenbacher (David), and grandsons Caleb, Trevor, and Oliver Alan Eisenbacher. He will be remembered by all, including several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Alan attended the three-room schoolhouse in Petersburgh and graduated from Hoosick Falls Central High School in 1964. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving faithfully for over 20 years as a jet aircraft mechanic. He was awarded numerous medals, awards, and recognitions for his service, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He retired with the rank of Master Sergeant. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Poestenkill VFW. Alan also served as a member of the Petersburgh Fire Company.

Alan had numerous hobbies, but his favorite was certainly coin collecting. Others include fishing, birdwatching, and hunting. He was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed World War II and other military subjects.

Visitation will occur at Thomas Barber Funeral Home on Armsby Rd in Petersburgh on Sunday, October 20, 2024 from 3 to 6 pm. Burial will be in Saratoga National Cemetery on Monday, October 21, at 11 am. Those wishing to attend the cemetery service are requested to meet at the funeral home on Monday at 9:30 am.