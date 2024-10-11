A Positive Summer Experience

Submitted by Star Donovan, Library Trustee

This summer, four youngsters from Berlin were given the chance to attend four weeks of Stephentown Memorial Library’s Summer Camp for free, thanks to an award program offered by the Berlin Free Town Library. Sisters Serenity (12) and Janiyah (9) had gone to summer camp in the past, but for brothers CL (12) and GL (8), this was their first time attending a day camp where one didn’t actually sleep in tents, so they weren’t quite sure what to expect. Nevertheless, all four were happy to meet up with friends they already knew and to make new ones too, which, for the boys, included some future soccer teammates.