William S. Snyder – Obituary

Grafton – William S. “Will” Snyder, 37, was taken away from us way too early from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on August 29th, 2024.

William was born November 22nd, 1986 to Rebecca (Burdick) Greene and Richard Snyder. William graduated from Berlin Central School in 2006. William started his working days at Seagroatt’s in Berlin and then at Berlin True Value and later at Mapledale Farms. Currently he continued his love for farming and enjoyed trucking at Wagner Farms part-time. Will was currently working full-time at VPS Control Systems in Hoosick, where he worked for the past 15 years.

William was a past member of the Petersburgh Volunteer Fire Department. He bowled on the Friday night bowling league at the Barbeque Recreation in Hoosick Falls. William also coached his son’s basketball team for Taconic Valley Youth Basketball.

In addition to his parents, William is survived by his son, William Snyder, Jr.; love of his life and soulmate, Shayla Norkun; brother of Richard (Jacilyn) Snyder, Abraham (Jenn) Snyder, Katie (Mark) Murray; uncle of Emma Snyder, Christopher Snyder, Myra Snyder, Stanton and Daxton Murray; grandson of Janet Snyder and the late William Snyder, and the late Stanton and Trevah Burdick. William is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends.

William loved being with his son, he was the highlight of his life, a very proud father.

William enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing, and farming. He always looked forward to his next adventure, which Will and Shay shared several together.

Will was always the tallest in the room, with a contagious smile and quick wit that left a room in laughter. To know Willy was to love him. A life unfinished…ended way too soon.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh on Saturday, September 7th from 10 am to 1 pm. The funeral service will begin at 1 pm with Ben Krahforst officiating. The interment of his ashes will follow in the Meadowlawn Cemetery in Petersburgh.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Taconic Valley Youth Basketball, 304 Babcock Lake Road, Petersburgh, NY 12138 would be appreciated. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.