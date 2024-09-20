The Start of Hunting Season

Submitted by the Department of Environmental Conservation

Hunting is among the most popular forms of wildlife recreation in New York State. Nearly 700,000 New Yorkers and over 50,000 nonresidents hunt in the Empire State.

Many state lands, including Wildlife Management Areas, State Forests, Forest Preserves, and State Parks are open for hunting and trapping during the appropriate seasons, and some season start dates either just arrived or are right around the corner. Regular and bowhunting bear season is beginning this week in some parts of the Adirondacks. Additionally, early bowhunting for deer in all WMUs of the Northern Zone begins September 27th.