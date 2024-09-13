Stephentown End-of-Summer BBQ Bash

On Saturday, September 14th, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm, at the Stephentown Federated Church, 1513 Garfield Rd, you are cordially invited to join your church family and many friends and neighbors for fellowship and a delicious pork and turkey BBQ with all the fixin’s, including baked beans, coleslaw, corn-on-the-cob, and watermelon. If the weather is nice, we might eat outside. The cost is a goodwill offering, and proceeds will go towards our Manse siding project. The dinner is hosted by the Community Breakfast Group and the Sonshiners Group of the Stephentown Federated Church.
You must be logged in to view this article.