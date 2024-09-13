Stephentown End-of-Summer BBQ Bash

On Saturday, September 14th, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm, at the Stephentown Federated Church, 1513 Garfield Rd, you are cordially invited to join your church family and many friends and neighbors for fellowship and a delicious pork and turkey BBQ with all the fixin’s, including baked beans, coleslaw, corn-on-the-cob, and watermelon. If the weather is nice, we might eat outside. The cost is a goodwill offering, and proceeds will go towards our Manse siding project. The dinner is hosted by the Community Breakfast Group and the Sonshiners Group of the Stephentown Federated Church.