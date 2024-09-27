Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by HFCS Communications Special Olympics New York has announced that Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS) is 1 of 13 New York schools receiving National Banner Recognition for their Special Olympics Unified Champion School® programming. This distinguished status is a result of HFCS meeting 10 national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy, […]
From the Office of District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly recently announced that Ian J. Hasselwander, 24, of Petersburgh was sentenced to 25 years to life on one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-I Felony and 15 years to life with 5 years post release […]
As the school year begins, so does another successful Weekend BackPack year. The BackPack Program helps alleviate child hunger by discreetly providing hungry children with bags of nutritious and easy-to-prepare food every Friday afternoon, so they have food to eat throughout the weekend. Although free and reduced breakfast and lunch programs provide significant nutritional benefits to […]
Submitted by BCS Communications BHS Class of 2025, The BCSD Community wishes you all the very best as you dive into your senior year. We are proud of you, Senior Mountaineers, and we can’t wait to see you shine during your final year of high school! Thank you Senior Class advisors Mrs. Healy and Ms. […]