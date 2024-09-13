Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by the NY Air National Guard New York Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Greg Mihalko, a Stephentown resident, has been named the Air National Guard’s recipient of the Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award for 2024. The award recognizes Airmen who have demonstrated the highest quality of leadership in their jobs and lives. The […]
On Saturday, September 14th, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm, at the Stephentown Federated Church, 1513 Garfield Rd, you are cordially invited to join your church family and many friends and neighbors for fellowship and a delicious pork and turkey BBQ with all the fixin’s, including baked beans, coleslaw, corn-on-the-cob, and watermelon. If the weather is […]
Grafton – William S. “Will” Snyder, 37, was taken away from us way too early from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on August 29th, 2024. William was born November 22nd, 1986 to Rebecca (Burdick) Greene and Richard Snyder. William graduated from Berlin Central School in 2006. William started his working days at Seagroatt’s in […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The following is a letter written by Berlin Middle High School Principal David Bernsley regarding the recent update to the school’s cell phone and electronic device policy. Dear Mountaineer Community, As the Principal of Berlin Middle High School, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our entire community for […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Berlin CSD would like to introduce James Shaw as the new Berlin Middle School Counselor. Mr. Shaw is a welcome addition to the Berlin Middle High School (BMHS) Counseling team and looks forward to supporting middle school Mountaineers and their families as they navigate grades 6 through 8. Current BMHS Counselor […]