Sand Lake Historical Society Events

October brings two special events sponsored by the Sand Lake Historical Society (SLHS): a special afternoon featuring the unsolved legendary murder of Hazel Drew, a young woman of 19 who mysteriously died in Taborton in 1908, and two days later during the regular monthly meeting, we bring the story of an enslaved townsman.

Join us Sunday, October 6th, at 1 pm beginning with the Hazel Drew “Legends and Lore” Historical Marker dedication ceremony at the corner of Taborton and Mosher Roads in Sand Lake. A reception will follow