Submitted by Mary Lou Walters

The women who walk every road in Petersburgh completed them again this year. Pictured here are Kathy Mitaly, Kate Bagley, Mary Lou Walters, and Nan Lance. Mary Lou has been doing this for 15 years now for a total of 3,330 miles. Nan has been doing it for 5 years for a total of 1,110 miles. Kathy and Kate joined them this year and walked the majority of the roads. Their favorite road was