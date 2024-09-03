Luella M. Hoffman – Obituary

Cherry Plain – Luella M. (Goodermote) Hoffman, 96, died Monday, August 26th, 2024 at The Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls.

She was born in Cherry Plain on July 22nd, 1928, the daughter of the late Lewis and Addie (Carr) Goodermote. A lifelong resident of Cherry Plain, Luella was employed by the Berlin Central School District as a custodian for several years before retiring.

Luella loved to sew and made several people’s wedding dresses. She also enjoyed crafts, cooking, and her flowers. She lived to take care of her whole family.

She was the wife of the late William G. Hoffman who died in 2010; beloved mother of Guy L. (Marie) Hoffman of Berlin and the late Gordon (late Beverly) Hoffman who died April 27th, 2024, and the late Gary (wife Jean survives) Hoffman who died March 29th, 2020 of Cherry Plain; adored grandmother of Gregory (Tracie) Hoffman, Theodore (Jenn) Hoffman, Justin (Stephanie) Hoffman, and Courtney Watson; great grandmother of Katie Lynn, Camren, Tyler, Liam, and Anna; dear sister of Louie Goodermote and Joyce Maxfield both of Cherry Plain, and 8 brothers and sisters who predeceased her.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Taconic Valley Ambulance, PO Box 307, Berlin, NY 12022. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.