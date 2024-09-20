Dutchaven Golf

Semi-finals Set

Submitted by Kevin Weeden

First Round (from gold/white/blue):

Leon Rosko(5) and Eddie Powers(5) defeated Jeff Stevens(4) and Keith Shannon(8). After a push on hole 1 with all bogeys, Eddie and Leon parred hole 2 to go up 2.5 to 1.5. A birdie by Leon on hole 3 gave his team a 4 to 2 lead. Leon parred hole 4 and Keith picked up a win with his stroke. This left the match at 5 to 3. Leon and Eddie took control of the match with a birdie by Leon and par by Eddie. They were up 7 to 3 after 5 holes. Leon and Eddie both parred hole 6. Eddie had another par on hole 7. After 7 holes, the score was 10 to 4.