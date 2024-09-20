Dog Attack

Submitted by the Hoosick Falls Police Department

On Wednesday, September 11th, Hoosick Falls Police were dispatched to Fourth Street in the Village of Hoosick Falls for a dog bite. Upon investigation it was found that a 2-year-old had been attacked by four Rottweilers. The child was rendered care by the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad and a Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad Paramedic and was transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment. The Rensselaer County Health Department made contact with the owners of the dogs and the owners chose to