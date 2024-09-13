Air National Guardsman Wins National Award

Submitted by the NY Air National Guard

New York Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Greg Mihalko, a Stephentown resident, has been named the Air National Guard's recipient of the Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award for 2024.

The award recognizes Airmen who have demonstrated the highest quality of leadership in their jobs and lives.

The award, created in 1981, takes its name from Capt. Lance P. Sijan, a pilot shot down over Vietnam in November 1967 who evaded capture for six weeks. Sijan died in captivity and was awarded the Medal of Honor Posthumously.