Walter A. Wood Tractor Show Returns

Submitted by Kevin O’Malley

The Walter A. Wood Tractor and Agriculture Show is coming Saturday, October 5th. Come on over to Walter A. Wood Memorial Park and check out all the antique and vintage tractors, horse-drawn farm equipment and implements, and contemporary machinery that will be on display from 9 am to 4 pm. Come get a closeup look at antique tractors and antique horse-drawn implements made by the Wood Company and others, as well as hit-and-miss steam engines, some of which will actually be working. The highlight of the day at noon is the