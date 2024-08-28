Stephentown Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

A discussion on solar power within the Stephentown community was a significant topic during the August 19th board meeting.

Presenters from Labella Associates and Longroad Solar presented an 18-page decommissioning plan for a five-megawatt community solar farm on 77 acres on NY Route 22 that has been two and a half years in design. The decommissioning plan would need to be approved by the board to move forward, and this was the first presentation that allowed them to provide feedback on the plan.