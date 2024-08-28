Petersburgh Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

As always, the Petersburgh Town Board was hard at work on August 19th, covering a variety of issues, from maintenance to safety.

During the department reports, after approving the minutes from July's meeting, the Water District reported that fuses were replaced in the re-circulation system after the storms. Construction is underway at the pump house and should be operational by November. New Knox boxes have been installed at each town building to assist the fire department in case of an emergency. The air conditioners in the Memorial Hall and clerk's office have been serviced.