Library Receives McCarthy Charities Grant

Submitted by Leanna Sweet

On August 7th, the Grafton Community Library Board of Trustees announced that the library received a McCarthy Charities Grant for $12,000. The McCarthy Charities group is a private family foundation whose goal is improving the quality of life of Rensselaer County residents.

The grant funds will be used for the installation of a new generator, which will allow the library to continue providing services through power outages due to harsh weather. In addition to regular library operations, the generator will allow patrons to access running water, charge their phones, find warmth in the winter and cooling in the summer, and utilize the kitchen facilities during weather emergencies.